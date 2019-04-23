KCRW's new midday schedule

KCRW's schedule is changing to bring you more of the programming you depend on.

Starting on Monday, April 29, Press Play is moving back to noon, right after Morning Becomes Eclectic. You’ll get insight on the day’s big stories.

After Press Play, you’ll get Greater LA, a new show hosted by Steve Chiotakis. It's all about LA and Southern California and the different communities right here.

Finally, All Things Considered starts at 3 p.m., giving you more analysis and understanding of the day’s events.

Check out the schedule below and you’ll see when you can find all the quality programming you expect from KCRW.