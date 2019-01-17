Books
Deborah Eisenberg: Your Duck Is My Duck: StoriesArts
Again Deborah Eisenberg demonstrates herself as a masterful and electric writer, in her new collection of seven stories, Your Duck Is My Duck.
Can smoking weed cause violent behavior? A new book says yesHealth and Wellness
Ten states, including California, have legalized marijuana. At least two more -- New Jersey and Illinois -- could soon follow. But there’s been little research on the health effects of pot, either good or bad. A new book argues that the risks could be far greater than we realize.