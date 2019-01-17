DONATE!

close

Books

Again Deborah Eisenberg demonstrates herself as a masterful and electric writer, in her new collection of seven stories, Your Duck Is My Duck.

from Bookworm

Ten states, including California, have legalized marijuana. At least two more -- New Jersey and Illinois -- could soon follow. But there’s been little research on the health effects of pot, either good or bad. A new book argues that the risks could be far greater than we realize.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Why it’s so tough to get stories on the air about health issues facing mothers

Public radio producer Hillary Frank didn't have the childbirth experience she had planned. Nine years ago, her daughter was born healthy, but Hillary was severely injured by an episiotomy. She couldn’t walk for two months. That led her to create the parenting podcast “The Longest Shortest Time.”

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Getting creative with food scraps

On average, each American produces 133 lbs. of food waste each year while 40% of food in this country goes uneaten. In response, the USDA has set a nationwide goal to cut food waste by half by the year 2030. “ Cooking with Scraps ” author Lindsay-Jean Hard suggests doing your part by cooking with things like peels, cores, rinds, and stems.

from Good Food

John Wray: Godsend

John Wray discusses writing about the extremes of subjectivity, and breaking the reader of expectations in his new novel, Godsend.

from Bookworm

Should you avoid double dipping? Truths about germs and food safety

If you dunk a chip into a bowl of salsa, bite it, then dunk again, are you spreading your germs all over the communal dip? If you drop food on the floor, pick it up, and eat it in five seconds -- is that safe? Is it better to use a hand dryer or paper towel after you wash your hands?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

What makes LA wonderful and horrible at the same time

Written by Amy Ta, produced by Sarah Sweeney It’s hard to put a finger on Los Angeles’ identity. The city is sprawling, yet constantly congested. Glamorous and gritty. Deeply diverse. And yet it can’t shake the stereotype that it’s a superficial, vapid, La La Land. In a new book, editor David Kipen compiles what’s been written about LA,…

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

The historical problem of hangovers

Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall is a Canadian journalist who traveled to 35 countries over a decade trying every hangover remedy he could find. His book is “Hungover: The Morning After and One Man's Quest for a Cure." "Hungover: The Morning After and One Man's Quest for a Cure" by Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall. Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House

from Good Food

Jeff Jackson: Destroy All Monsters: The Last Rock Novel

Jeff Jackson’s Destroy All Monsters: The Last Rock Novel comes at the same story from radically different angles that echo and rewrite each other.

from Bookworm

How schadenfreude -- taking pleasure in another’s pain -- helps us bond and celebrate failures

Written and produced by Amy Ta A speeding driver cuts you off, then gets pulled over by the cops. A co-worker brags about training for a marathon, then doesn’t finish it. The prettiest girl in school who always gets the guy -- finally gets dumped. You’re smiling, right? That’s schadenfreude. The term comes from German: “schaden” meaning…

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

The search for wine’s origins

Journalist Kevin Begos   set out to trace the origins and history of wine. It’s a journey that took him from the Caucasus Mountains to Greece, Italy, and France and finally back to America. It’s the subject of his book, “ Tasting the Past ”.

from Good Food

Edward M. Burns and Jim Gauer: Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner

A voluminous correspondence of an intellectual friendship between two literary geniuses,  Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner, edited by Edward M. Burns.

from Bookworm

Eat your heart out: Origins of our popular idioms and phrases

Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Idioms, sayings, cliches are such a common part of our everyday life that we hardly stop to wonder where they come from, or why some stick around while others go the way of the dinosaurs.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Anita Lo goes “Solo” in new cookbook

Anita Lo is a first-generation Chinese-American chef who has cooked at some of the highest levels you can imagine. She held a Michelin star for nine years as chef of Anissa in New York. She was also the first woman guest chef to cook for a State dinner at the Obama White House.

from Good Food

2018’s best cookbooks and restaurant openings

Holiday gift buying is in full swing, and so we’re looking back on a year of stellar cookbooks with Celia Sack of Omnivore Books. We’re also highlighting two great indie food zines you should know about. Plus: chef Anita Lo goes “Solo” and Zach Brooks and Evan Kleiman dissect their favorite restaurants of the year.

from Good Food

2018’s best cookbooks with Omnivore Books’ Celia Sack

The holidays are here and gift shopping is in full effect. Evan Kleiman sits down with Celia Sack, the owner of Omnivore Books on Food in San Francisco, to discuss the best cookbooks of the year. Need to get a present for a foodie or a booklover? We’ve got you covered!

from Good Food

Katharine Weber: Still Life with Monkey

Dramatic, emotional, and philosophical, Katherine Weber’s, Still Life with Monkey, is a profound book written in the old style, with depths orchestrated by the author.

from Bookworm

‘If Beale Street Could Talk:’ filmmaker Barry Jenkins adapts James Baldwin’s novel

Barry Jenkins’ new movie is “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of a James Baldwin novel. It’s a love story in 1970s Harlem, told in flashbacks. When 19-year-old Tish discovers she’s pregnant, her family works hard to get her partner, Fonny, out of prison in time for the birth.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

How Barry Jenkins adapted a James Baldwin novel for the big screen

Written by Amy Ta, produced by Yael Even Or “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins’ new movie is an adaptation of a James Baldwin book called “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It’s a love story in 1970s Harlem, told in flashbacks. While Fonny is in prison awaiting trial for a rape he didn’t commit, 19-year-old Tish discovers she’s pregnant.…

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

The best books of 2018 -- to give or keep for yourself

Maybe you finally have downtime this holiday season and want to catch up on some reading. We get book recommendations for the entire family -- from Maria Russo of the New York Times Book Review.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE