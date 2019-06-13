Election 2020

Rusty Hicks was elected the new chair of the California Democratic Party. He's a Los Angeles labor leader and Navy veteran who will succeed Eric Bauman.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper is known for his centrist views.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Divides that could define this month's first Democratic debates were on display Saturday when 11 presidential hopefuls addressed the California Democratic Party's annual convention.

Democratic candidates descend on California and offer a preview of fights to come

from NPR

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has positioned himself as the “climate change candidate” in the crowded Democratic field.

How will presidential hopeful Jay Inslee tackle climate change and homelessness?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

The California Democratic Party’s annual convention is happening this weekend in San Francisco. Fourteen of the presidential candidates will attend.

What to expect from the California Democratic party convention

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

At least 11 of the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have now called for President Trump to be impeached -- after Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence during a press…

Presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand on impeachment, single payer health care, and abortion rights

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Nearly two dozen Democrats are running for president. Many of them tried getting attention by doing town halls on Fox News, including Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar.

Is it smart for Democratic presidential candidates to do Fox News town halls?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was in South Los Angeles on Sunday, speaking to a crowd at Los Angeles Southwest College.

Looking to 2020, Kamala Harris comes to Los Angeles

from Greater LA

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is one of the dozens of people running for the Democratic nomination for president.

Pete Buttigieg wants to be president. Where does he stand on health care, higher ed, climate, and tech?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

California is important in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, with around 500 delegates.

In the race for California’s Democratic presidential nomination, who has the advantage so far?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced he’s running for president. Biden is the 20th Democrat to enter the race.

In 2020 presidential race, can Joe Biden attract black voters?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

On this Earth Day, lots of people are talking about climate change, but is that what voters want to hear?

Are 2020 Democratic candidates focusing on the issues voters care about?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Democrats are at a crossroads now that the Mueller report is out.

After Mueller report, should Democrats push for impeachment or focus on 2020 race?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Eighteen candidates have announced their bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

There are 18 Democrats running for president. Why do new candidates keep throwing their hats in the ring?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

President Trump recently released his 2020 fundraising numbers. He’s raised more than $30 million, that’s about what the top two democrats in the field have raised, combined.

What to make of President Trump’s fundraising numbers

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

California Congressman Eric Swalwell is now the 18th Democratic candidate running for president in 2020. The field is already crowded.

18 Democrats are running for president now

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Joe Biden on Wednesday promised to tone down his famously handsy behavior. Biden is widely expected to run for president in 2020.

Should Joe Biden run for president after women say he was inappropriate toward them?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Beto O’Rourke became the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential race.

Beto O’Rourke enters presidential race, but can he rise above the crowded field?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced this morning he’s entering the 2020 presidential race, bringing the Democratic candidate count to 12.

How does Bernie Sanders stack against other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Senator Amy Klobuchar has a public reputation as “Minnesota nice.” Behind the scenes, it may be a different story.

Does 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar have a temper? Does it matter?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand