Fashion & Beauty

In the 1970s, American fashion was defined by Halston. He designed women’s clothing that was loose and freeing. Think minimal draped gowns and his famed jersey halter dress.

from Design and Architecture

Rihanna’s Fenty is the first luxury brand headed by a black woman. Its highly anticipated collection was released on Wednesday. Rihanna has been a trailblazer in fashion and beauty.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Rudi Gernreich redefined how the world saw swimsuits. The avant-garde darling of 1960s and 1970s fashion challenged conventional standards of beauty, gender, and identity.

The idiosyncratic style of fashion designer Rudi Gernreich

Rudi Gernreich redefined how the world saw swimsuits. The avant-garde darling of 1960s and 1970s fashion challenged conventional standards of beauty, gender, and identity.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Fifteen fashion design students at Otis College of Art and Design just spent nine months working with celebrity designer Jason Wu, famed for his sumptuous inaugural ball gowns for…

Jason Wu goes to school

Fifteen fashion design students at Otis College of Art and Design just spent nine months working with celebrity designer Jason Wu, famed for his sumptuous inaugural ball gowns for…

from Design and Architecture

In the 1960s, few fashion designers were pushing the envelope like Rudi Gernreich.

Fearless fashion designer Rudi Gernreich gets his due

In the 1960s, few fashion designers were pushing the envelope like Rudi Gernreich.

from Design and Architecture

On April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain died of an apparent suicide. The singer and guitarist of the mega-rock band Nirvana was just 27 years old.

Kurt Cobain, accidental fashion icon

On April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain died of an apparent suicide. The singer and guitarist of the mega-rock band Nirvana was just 27 years old.

from Design and Architecture

3D printed crowns are up against bejeweled crowns. Men will steal the limelight on the red carpet.

Dressing up, on and off screen

3D printed crowns are up against bejeweled crowns. Men will steal the limelight on the red carpet.

from Design and Architecture

The lead-up to the 2019 Oscars has had more drama than some movies.

Lights, camera, action -- make-up!

The lead-up to the 2019 Oscars has had more drama than some movies.

from Design and Architecture

Karl Lagerfeld died today. He was 85. His career spanned seven decades, and he’s credited with turning Chanel from a struggling brand into a fashion powerhouse.

Remembering fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld died today. He was 85. His career spanned seven decades, and he’s credited with turning Chanel from a struggling brand into a fashion powerhouse.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand