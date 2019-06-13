Fashion & Beauty
The rise and fall of disco-era fashion king Halston
In the 1970s, American fashion was defined by Halston. He designed women’s clothing that was loose and freeing. Think minimal draped gowns and his famed jersey halter dress.
Rihanna's Fenty brand is open to all sizes and colors, if you can afford it
Rihanna’s Fenty is the first luxury brand headed by a black woman. Its highly anticipated collection was released on Wednesday. Rihanna has been a trailblazer in fashion and beauty.