Transportation

It looks like a big, white flying saucer that landed on its four legs, and if you’ve taken off or touched down at LAX in the past 50 years, chances are you’ve noticed it.

from Greater LA

Santa Monica is home to the oldest operating airport in Los Angeles County.

from Design and Architecture

The thousands of migrants who come into the U.S. every day through the Southwest borders are trying to get to their families. That’s where buses come in.

Greyhound struggles with a surge in migrant ridership

from Greater LA

When Governor Jerry Brown pushed for high speed rail to connect LA and San Francisco, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk said he could create a cheaper and faster alternative: the…

Meet the LA-based companies developing the Hyperloop

from Greater LA

Uber had told investors to be prepared for it to lose even more than that; its first earnings report as a public company came in on the better end of Uber's projected range.

Uber lost $1 Billion in 1st quarter, hopes profit-slashing price cuts ease up soon

from NPR

Cars are being built and sold as quickly as they’re getting shredded, so what will future vehicles look like, and how will they adapt to a changing world?

Is LA ready for the car of the future?

from Greater LA

SB 50, the controversial housing bill championed by California State Senator Scott Wiener, has been shelved for debate until next year.

Controversial state housing plan gets pulled from a vote

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

“If you raised your arms up to go into the overhead bin, your whole dress is coming up,” former flight attendant Carolyn Wood told Greater LA, reflecting on what it was like to work in…

The early days of LAX: 'Your nails had to be polished to the same color as your lipstick'

from Greater LA

Uber has never been profitable, yet the ride-hailing company may be valued at as much as $90 billion when it goes public Friday. It will be one of the largest tech IPOs ever.

Uber's eye-popping IPO approaches. Is it really worth $90 billion?

from NPR

Uber and Lyft drivers around the world are on strike, protesting low wages and no benefits. They’re also urging riders to boycott the apps for the day.

Rideshare drivers demand higher wages as Uber prepares for a multi-billion dollar IPO

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Strike organizers timed the action to draw attention to drivers' wage cuts and persistent job insecurity ahead of Uber's IPO on Friday, when the company's valuation may be as high as $91 billion.

Uber and Lyft drivers are striking — and call on Passengers to boycott

from NPR

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Green New Deal for LA calls for reducing emissions, getting people out of their cars and building cleaner buildings.

Garcetti wants you to drive 6.7 fewer miles per day (by 2050)

from Greater LA

Cars are being built and sold as quickly as they’re getting shredded, so what will future vehicles look like, and how will they adapt to a changing world?

Is LA ready for the car of the future?

from Greater LA

Senate Bill 50 would force Los Angeles to allow more housing near public transportation.

SB 50 would allow more housing near public transit in LA, but comes with controversy

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

A component responsible for detecting a crash and deploying air bags has been malfunctioning due to electrical interference, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says.

Government expands air bag investigation to include more than 12 million vehicles

from NPR

It’s been awhile since Karl Benz’s   powered wheel vehicle   made its way onto the world stage in 1885, and any car of today would easily qualify as a supercar compared to the Adam…

Behold the $18.9 million hyper car

from KCRW Features

Would you pay $4 to drive to the west side? A new study says charging a fee would reduce traffic by a lot.

Could congestion pricing work in LA?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Two planes, both Boeing 737 Max 8s, crashed in Ethiopia this month and in Indonesia last October. The U.S.

The airline industry largely policies itself when it comes to safety, but can that change after Boeing crashes?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Two high-profile plane crashes. The grounding of its best-selling jetliner. How did Boeing get here, and how can it recover from this crisis of confidence?

Boeing brings 100 years of history to its fight to restore its reputation

from NPR

President Trump announced today that the U.S. is grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes. This is an about-face for the FAA, which insisted the planes were safe.

U.S. grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand