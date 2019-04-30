KCRW Partner Screening: Good Omens

Film Independent Presents in partnership with KCRW bring you an advance screening of Episode 1 of Good Omens from Prime Video.

A witty, epic tale set at the brink of the Apocalypse, Good Omens tells the adventurous story of a fussy angel, Aziraphale (Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (Tennant) – a pair of frenemies who’ve become overly fond of their lives on Earth and have formed an unlikely alliance to stop the world from ending. The six-episode limited series premieres on May 31st, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and is based on the beloved 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

The series stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and more, and is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Neil Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers. The series is directed by Douglas Mackinnon.

This special screening includes a Q&A with host Elvis Mitchell and writer Neil Gaiman. As a courtesy to our panelists, we ask that you stay for the conversation.

WHEN: Thursday, May 16th @ 7:30pm

WHERE: ArcLight Hollywood

6360 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

RSVP BELOW TO ATTEND AN ADVANCE SCREENING OF GOOD OMENS

Loading...

NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE RSVP FOR THE ADVANCE SCREENING OF GOOD OMENS. THE FORM BELOW IS TO SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS FOR KCRW PARTNER SCREENINGS.