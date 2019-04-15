KCRW Partner Screening: Poms

POMS is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton) a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 30th @
WHERE: The Landmark
10850 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064
SIGN UP BELOW TO ATTEND AN ADVANCE SCREENING OF POMS
NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE RSVP FOR THE ADVANCE SCREENING OF POMS. THE FORM BELOW IS TO SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS FOR KCRW PARTNER SCREENINGS.