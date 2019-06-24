5 design things to do this week: June 24 - 30, 2019

This week, you can: appreciate printmaking and finished works from Self Help Graphics & Art; revisit daydream houses from 1970s Los Angeles and what they mean today; see how designers from the worlds of fashion and furniture (among other things) reimagine the automobile and other mobility; dream about living in a 21st century contemporary luxury home designed by Paul McClean; and learn through play at the new Cayton Children's Museum in Santa Monica.

1) People's Printmaking Week and Annual Print Fair

Since 1973, Self Help Graphics & Art has been at the intersection of arts and social justice, supporting Chicana/o and Latinx artists through experimental and innovative printmaking techniques and other visual art forms. During People's Print Making Week, SHG will offer free community workshops (materials provided), exhibitions and panel discussions, and a one day Print Fair featuring 2018-2019 works by artists in the Professional Printmaking Program. Serigraphs, monoprints, as well as new relief and intaglio print editions will be available for sale.

When: Tuesday, June 25 thru Saturday, June 29. Workshops June 25 - 27, 7 - 10 pm; Exhibition and Panel discussion Utopia/Dystopia June 28, 7 - 9 pm; Annual Print Fair June 29, 12 - 5 pm.

Where: Self Help Graphics & Art , 1300 E. 1st St. LA 90033

Tickets: Free. You can see more about workshops and events here.

2) Revisiting Charles Jencks' Daydream Houses of Los Angeles

Among his many contributions to the world of architecture and design, Charles Jencks found interest in 'fantasy' homes which exuded personal character and variation, at a time when home design was becoming increasingly standardized. Originally published in 1978, Daydream Houses of Los Angeles includes Jencks’ snapshots of about 60 of these expressive and excessive houses, paired with captions and oftentimes even an address so readers could see the houses for themselves.

In this illustrated presentation, curator and researcher Aurora Tang will discuss her ongoing "re-photography" project revisiting Daydream Houses of Los Angeles, considering the informal photograph, the enthusiast, the tour, the changing appearance of our city’s residential neighborhoods, and the significance of Jencks’ book today, over 40 years after its release.

When: Tuesday, June 25, 7:30 - 9 pm

Where: MAK Center at the Schindler House, 835 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood 90069

Tickets: Free

3) "Disruptors": Fashion, Architecture, Bauhaus Minimalism and Auto Design

As a modern, alternative take on the "shoe car," Disruptors pushes the boundaries of automobile design by inviting shoe designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter to apply their minimalist aesthetics and outsider perspectives to new visions for mobility. The result is an exhibition of visually arresting yet completely functional automobiles and other means of transportation.

Rem D Koolhaas, nephew of Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, created the award-winning fashion label United Nude which is known for blending the worlds of fashion and architecture in abstract yet functional objects such as shoes, chairs and personal accessories. Joey Ruiter has worked with Herman Miller and other renowned brands designing products ranging from furniture to watercraft, challenging common expectations and yielding startling and thought-provoking designs.

When: Opening reception and artist talk on Friday, June 28, 7 - 10 pm; Exhibition runs through March 15, 2020

Where: Peterson Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles 90036

Tickets: Opening Reception $40. You can get tickets here.

4) Paul McClean Book Signing "McClean Design: Creating the Contemporary House"

Irish-born architect Paul McClean has made quite a splash in Southern California's high end architectural home market with mega-luxury residences for superstars like Calvin Klein and Beyoncé & Jay Z. His signature style of incorporating water in all of his designs (often with multiple features), and extensive use of glass blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor design, has earned him 30,000+ square foot commissions and $500 million (asking) price tags. "Need" an in-home movie theater, champagne vault, wellness room, or the next new thing in luxury living? Or maybe you just want to imagine yourself living in a spectacular home with stunning lines and breathtaking design? Either way, the pages of McClean Design: Creating the Contemporary House (Rizzoli, 2019) has dream homes to get your fantasies flowing.

You can hear the architect talk about his career and the extraordinary homes he's created. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

When: Saturday, June 29, 4 pm

Where: Hennessey & Ingalls, 300 S Santa Fe Ave M, Los Angeles 90013

Tickets: Free

Rendering of the Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica Rendering of the Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica

5) Cayton Children's Museum opening

As if the beach, great restaurants, galleries and shopping, innovative transportation and mixed-use housing weren't enough, now Santa Monica will have its own children's museum. The ShareWell company, with a significant gift from the Cayton Family, celebrates the opening of the new Cayton Children's Museum located at the Santa Monica Place retail complex. The space will feature hands-on exhibits and a robust calendar of arts and cultural opportunities for children, seven days a week. Designed by award-winning architects OfficeUntitled and celebrated environmental museum exhibit designers S2 Associates, the new space will house more than 35 child-directed exhibits, multipurpose rooms, art studios, a theatre and a gift shop.

Building off of the values and history of the former Zimmer Children's Museum in Los Angeles (also created by ShareWell), the reimagined Cayton Children's Museum is designed as five exhibit wings that inspire visitors to explore core universal values, such as kindness, compassion, respect and hospitality.

When: Grand opening June 30. Hours 10 am - 7 pm Mondays-Saturdays, noon - 7 pm Sundays

Where: 395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 374, Santa Monica 90401

Tickets: General admission $14