5 design things to do this week: May 13 - May 19, 2019

This week, you can: immerse yourself in dreamy digital art; vibe to the retro graphic posters of Abram Games; gawk at Medieval bestiaries; discuss groovy futuristic production design in a 1965 sci-fi film, and shake your tail feather at a classic Schindler house.

1) Museum of Dream Space

Announcing the first U.S. museum dedicated primarily to digital arts! The new Museum Of Dream Space features digitally designed worlds that react to motion, creating living spaces that respond to you. Illuminated by the art design of Yayoi Kusama and supported by high-end computers and projectors, the installations create technological illusions to stimulate all five senses. Let your curiosity and imagination wander, and feel free to take a selfie or twenty.

When: Grand opening on Wednesday, May 15.

Where: Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd #656, Los Angeles 90048

Tickets: General admission $30. You can get tickets here.

2) Artful Impact: The Posters of Abram Games

British designer Abram Games (1914-1996) holds an important place in the legacy of twentieth-century graphic design. For over five decades he interpreted the social, political and commercial pulse of his country by absorbing the influences around him and referencing them in his works. His place in the study of graphic design history has been somewhat over-shadowed by his contemporaries and friends Josef Muller-Brockman, Tom Eckersley and Paul Rand - all born in 1914 as well - or by the simple nature of our visual memory to recall a great design but not necessarily its designer. Special guests include Naomi Games, daughter of Abram Games, keeper of his estate and author of books on his work, and Arnold Schwartzman, award-winning documentary filmmaker and protege of Games.

When: Opening reception Saturday, May 18, 4-6 pm; Exhibition runs through July 28.

Where: Art Center South Campus Gallery, 950 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena 91105

Tickets: Free

Also, don't miss: In Conversation with Naomi Games (the artist's daughter) Tuesday May 21, 7-9 pm

3) Medieval Bestiaries and their Original Purpose

Take a journey back in time to where wild things told stories. A "descriptive or anecdotal treatise on various real or mythical kinds of animals, especially a medieval work with a moralizing tone," bestiaries are among the most enchanting and endearing of all illuminated manuscripts. Renowned manuscript expert Christopher de Hamel looks at what a bestiary comprises and where these manuscripts were made. He asks the bigger question of what their original purpose was and how bestiaries were used by their owners. The answers take us into the medieval understanding of the creation of the world.

When: Sunday, May 19, 4 pm

Where: Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles 90049

Tickets: Free. Advance ticket required. You can get tickets here.

The 10th Victim (1965), produced by Carlo Ponti and starring Marcello Mastroianni and Ursula Andress, is a futuristic op-art classic.

4) Art Director's Guild Film Society Presents "The 10th Victim" with panel to follow, including DnA's Frances Anderton

Decades before The Hunger Games, humans kill other humans for entertainment in The 10th Victim. The film features pulsating electro-pop jazz, a clever script and sexy '60s movie-stars in sexy '60s fashions, but it's Piero Poletto’s futuristic op/pop-art production design that really captivates and calls attention to the film.

The ADG’s Film Society will examine the futuristic Roman design with a panel conversation including Frances Anderton, host of KCRW's DnA: Design and Architecture, and Nicholas J. Cull, Professor of USC's Annenberg School and author of "Projecting Tomorrow," and Production Designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (ADG, twice Oscar-nominated for Inception and Passengers). Moderating the discussion will be Production Designer John Muto (ADG, Film Society Founder and Co-chair).

You can see more about the movie and watch a trailer here.

When: Sunday, May 19, 5:30 pm

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles 90028

Tickets: General admission $12. You can get advance tickets here.

5) Sound & Vision: Barnsdall Arts at the Schindler House Benefit

Barnsdall Arts teams up with the MAK Center for Art and Architecture to create this sublime Sunday afternoon event. Mingle with the Los Angeles creative community amidst the gardens and constellation of modern buildings designed by architect R. M. Schindler in 1922. Enjoy art workshops and musical performances by Carlos Niño (DJ set) (co-founder of Dublab) with Surya Botofasina, Greg Ellis of RhythmPharm and Vangelis Vargas (co-founder Droidbehavior). The event is a benefit for Barnsdall Arts, which, for over four decades, has provided affordable arts education programs and exhibitions throughout our city, serving over 200,000 children annually.

Free admission to Shelter or Playground:The House of Dust, an exhibition springing from the work of Fluxus artist Allison Knowles. (hear DnA's story about The House of Dust here).

When: Sunday, May 19, 2-5 pm

Where: Schindler House, 833 N Kings Rd, West Hollywood 90069

Tickets: General admission $40. You can get tickets here.