A turf war in Westwood; climate change at the Aquarium

Hosted by
The Aquarium of the Pacific's new $53 million wing "Pacific Visions" resembles a blue whale. It’s covered with more than 800 glass panels that change color with the sun.

The Aquarium of the Pacific's new $53 million wing "Pacific Visions" resembles a blue whale. It’s covered with more than 800 glass panels that change color with the sun. Photo by Frances Anderton/KCRW

The Aquarium of the Pacific's new $53 million wing "Pacific Visions" aims to alert visitors to climate change, and what to do about it, through high-tech entertainment. How are visitors reacting? And neighbors in West LA are fighting over a proposal to turn a grassy field into a multi-use, synthetic grass sports field. The project is meant to serve as a memorial for a 12-year-old boy who died last year. But it's erupted into a turf war that involves class, access to public space, and a fight over materials, as in, natural versus nylon.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy