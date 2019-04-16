DONATE!

Art installations provide celebratory places at Coachella

The architect Francis Kéré based his installation “Sarbale Ke” on the baobab trees of his home country of Burkina Faso.

Photo by Avishay Artsy/KCRW

DnA slaps on the sunscreen and heads to Coachella to meet the artists, designers and architects who have brought the polo fields to life with colorful large-scale art installations that pop on Instagram while creating a sense of place. Architect Francis Kéré talks about a life journey that’s taken him from a tiny village in Burkina Faso, Africa, to this stage at Coachella. Young local artist Sofia Enríquez shares her joy at designing her first installation there.

Frances Anderton

Avishay Artsy

