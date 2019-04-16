Art installations provide celebratory places at Coachella

DnA slaps on the sunscreen and heads to Coachella to meet the artists, designers and architects who have brought the polo fields to life with colorful large-scale art installations that pop on Instagram while creating a sense of place. Architect Francis Kéré talks about a life journey that’s taken him from a tiny village in Burkina Faso, Africa, to this stage at Coachella. Young local artist Sofia Enríquez shares her joy at designing her first installation there.
Coachella commission a dream come true for artist Sofia Enríquez
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back for its 20th year, and as you’ll know already from Instagram, the desert bacchanal is no longer defined only by the music.
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy