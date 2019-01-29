DONATE!

close

Destination Crenshaw; LA Art Season

Hosted by  • 
Views to the east from the upper level of the viewing deck at Sankofa Park, located where Crenshaw Blvd. and Leimert Blvd. split.

Views to the east from the upper level of the viewing deck at Sankofa Park, located where Crenshaw Blvd. and Leimert Blvd. split. Rendering courtesy of Perkins+Will.

In South LA’s Crenshaw District, a 1.3 mile public art project promises to honor a neighborhood’s history -- and stand against the threat of gentrification, as the train rolls in. As LA’s awards season gets underway so does its art season. The LA Times’ Deborah Vankin explains a packed calendar of art fairs and how they mesh with Tinseltown, as well as a changing and expanding museum scene.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE