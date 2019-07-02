When longtime Apple chief designer Jony Ive announced he was jumping ship, markets shook. How much is good design worth? We talk about what’s next for Apple, Ive and the branding of consumer technology. Plus, will we have dogs in 60 years? A time capsule at Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial captures the values and anxieties of Angelenos today.
Jony Ive leaves Apple; LA’s time capsule
Will Apple be less shiny without designer Jony Ive?
When news broke that Jony Ive would leave Apple, where he served as the company’s design guru for 30 years, the company’s share price dropped by $9 billion. Is that really...
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy