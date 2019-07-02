Jony Ive leaves Apple; LA’s time capsule

Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive is leaving the company.

When longtime Apple chief designer Jony Ive announced he was jumping ship, markets shook. How much is good design worth? We talk about what’s next for Apple, Ive and the branding of consumer technology. Plus, will we have dogs in 60 years? A time capsule at Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial captures the values and anxieties of Angelenos today.

Frances Anderton

Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy