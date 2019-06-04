Taking pride in LA’s LGBT Center; getting the goods at LACMA

LA Pride takes place this weekend and among those celebrating will be the new residents of the LA LGBT Center. The center was founded 50 years ago and a major upgrade was designed to bring LGBT youth and seniors together in a very modern family. And, have you ever wondered how an artwork winds up in LACMA’s collection? Think of it like a dating show that matches wealthy donors with curators and the objects they desire.
Taking pride in the LA LGBT Center
Fifty years ago, in late June, 1969, the police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York. Furious patrons fought back, and their spontaneous demonstrations launched a...
