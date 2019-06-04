Taking pride in LA’s LGBT Center; getting the goods at LACMA

Hosted by
LACMA curator Wendy Kaplan poses with the Charlotte Perriand-designed kitchen.

LACMA curator Wendy Kaplan poses with the Charlotte Perriand-designed kitchen. Photo by Gideon Brower/KCRW

LA Pride takes place this weekend and among those celebrating will be the new residents of the LA LGBT Center. The center was founded 50 years ago and a major upgrade was designed to bring LGBT youth and seniors together in a very modern family. And, have you ever wondered how an artwork winds up in LACMA’s collection? Think of it like a dating show that matches wealthy donors with curators and the objects they desire.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy