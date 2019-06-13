Emmy nomination voting underway

The expectation for the Emmys this year is that 'Game of Thrones' will dominate--so much so that other series like 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'Stranger Things'--held back their season premiere dates until after the eligibility window had closed for the year, possibly so they wouldn't have to compete with Jon Snow and his cohorts. The limited series categories is packed full of strong contenders from an array of outlets--including Netflix's 'When They See Us,' HBO's 'Chernobyl,' FX's 'Fosse/Verdon,' and Hulu's 'Catch 22.'