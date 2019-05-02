With 'Avengers: Endgame,' Iron Man is now Platinum Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s decision to play Iron Man in 2008 will likely go down as one of the most lucrative deals in Hollywood history because he gets backend from the 'Avengers' movies. The Hollywood Reporter reported that even in movies where Iron Man plays a smaller role, Downey still walks away wealthy--in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017, he got $5 million a day for three days' work. And for bigger films like 'Infinity War,' he received more than $75 million. And with 'Endgame' making $1.2 billion its opening weekend, there's no doubt he'll make even more.