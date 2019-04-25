Lost Notes Presents: This Album Saved My Life

7p Doors, 7:30p Discussion (reception to follow)

Music is the soundtrack to our lives. It marks our most important moments and gets us through our darkest hours. Think back – what album was there for you when you needed it most?

Join luminaries of the music world for an intimate discussion about life-saving albums. The evening will be moderated by KCRW DJ Anne Litt. She will be joined by Jessica Hopper, music journalist, author and host of KCRW’s music documentary podcast Lost Notes and Hanif Abdurraqib, poet, cultural critic and author of Go Ahead In The Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest.

Look for glimpse into Hanif Abdurraqib’s Lost Notes episode To Chan Marshall: A Letter to Cat Power.

This event is a celebration of the second season of Lost Notes, a music documentary podcast available on KCRW.com, KCRW’s smartphone app, or wherever you listen to podcasts.