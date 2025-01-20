Share your LA love letters

Los Angeles is hurting right now. KCRW wants to celebrate the communities we love – including those that are suffering in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. We’re inviting you to share your love letters to your neighborhood and the city.

How to participate:

Send us any of the following Love Letters to LA:

Voice memo of you reading your love letter to LA, your neighborhood, and/or fellow Angelenos (limit 2 minutes please)

Short video of you reading your love letter (vertical, limit 1 minute please)

Your visual art that conveys your love for LA

A letter! On paper or via email

Where we’ll share your Love Letters:

On the radio at 89.9 KCRW-FM in Los Angeles and additional frequencies throughout the region

On KCRW’s Instagram and other social media

In our newsletters, website and the KCRW app

Submit your love letter:

Send your audio message, art, video, or written letter to loveletters@kcrw.org with your neighborhood as the subject. Please include your name, neighborhood, age and any other information you’d like us to know (e.g. social media handle for video). We'll be in touch if we want to run your love letter on the air.

By sharing your letter you allow us to include excerpts for broadcast or publication on KCRW-FM, kcrw.com, social channels and podcasts.