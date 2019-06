Zoe and Sarah were young, free explorers on a spontaneous summer road trip. As darkness began to fall, the map on Zoe’s phone directed them to a short cut that would speed up their drive and get them to a safe place to spend the night. But that's not what happened.

As they came to terms with what their night would actually look like, the challenge became figuring out how much danger they were really in, and how much of their fear came from within.