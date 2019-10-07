Campbell Harmon has played all sorts of monsters at the Wallingford Trail of Terror. He spends all year creating costumes and preparing the elaborate scenes that terrify guests each Halloween. Getting into character and scaring people silly is one of his favorite things in life. But his relationship to being a monster goes deeper than playing one in a haunted attraction.
I’m a Monster
