What is it about the night, about what happens in the darkness, when most people are asleep?

What is it about the night, about what happens in the darkness, when most people are asleep? Vanessa and radio host, Rod Quinn muse about this and much more, on this week's bonus episode. They even hear from callers across Australia sharing their feelings and observations about the night, in an excerpt of Overnights from ABC Radio in Australia.

Credits

Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling
Additional music: Kent Sparling \\ Jeffrey Foster

Find out more about Overnights with Rod Quinn.
Episode artwork: Robin Galante 

Host:
Vanessa Lowe

Producers:
Vanessa Lowe, Rod Quinn

