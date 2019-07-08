The Sound of Moonlight

Where I live, it’s coming up on cricket time. Particularly on warm summer nights, the air is alive with their singing - a sound that activates deep and long-lived memories from childhood and beyond. Of these crickets songs that permeate the night, and catapult me back, Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote, "If moonlight could be heard, it would sound like that."

John Himmelman follows crickets through the night, and can identify different species by their songs. Adam Brody fills his apartment in Brooklyn with their music, and then takes them out in public to perform alongside them. And then he eats them.