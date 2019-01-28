California Sues Huntington Beach Over Lack of Housing

Orange County Line

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the California state attorney general's office to sue Huntington Beach over what it claims is the city's attempts to discourage residential development. City officials for years has pushed against developer plans to build high-density buildings and affordable housing, arguing it went against the character of the seaside town. The state says it's "egregiously" flouting state law that asks cities to create zoning conditions and build-out plans that would entice developers to invest in projects. But Huntington Beach city attorney Michael Gates is openly questioning why Newsom has targeted HB, a conservative stronghold that has fought the state on everything from SB 54 to affordable housing. Is there retaliation involved--or is Huntington Beach really in violation of the law?