New OC, New Dem Party Leadership

Orange County Line

Last week, Ada Briceño was elected as the new chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County. She was joined by vice-chairs that reflect the OC Dems of today: majority-minority, young, and avowedly progressive. Representing North OC is longtime LGBT activist Jeff LeTourneau; Central OC is Betty Valencia, who placed third in the Orange city council race and is a lesbian; West OC is Victor Valladares, who has been fighting pollution in Huntington Beach's Oak View barrio for over five years. And Vietnamese-American Annie Wright represents South OC. All are Briceño allies and are looking to transform the Democratic Party. But will the old guard get in the way?