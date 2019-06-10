Ding! Ding! Ding! Summer brings a surge of game shows

Networks love game shows for the summer because they're cheap to produce, family-friendly and do relatively good ratings. ABC previously brought back 'Match Game' and 'To Tell The Truth.' They're doing those shows again this summer, as well as adding 'Press Your Luck,' hosted by Elizabeth Banks, and 'Card Sharks,' hosted by Joel McHale. It's possible to get big-name celebrities as hosts because they can film several episodes in one day. And if you want to watch the original versions of these shows and more, they're available on Buzzr, the network devoted to airing old game shows that's available for free on many ad-supported streaming services.