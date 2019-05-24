Does May feel like too much TV? Blame the Emmys.

It's perhaps a cynical way to look at the awards process, but one way to make sure your show is in the minds of TV Academy voters? Release it as close to the nominating period as possible. This month saw the finales of 3 big shows on HBO: 'Veep,' 'Barry,' and biggest of all, 'Game of Thrones.' And on the streaming networks, Hulu is dropping 'Catch 22' with George Clooney, and Netflix is releasing Ava DuVernay's much-anticipated Central Park 5 series, 'When They See Us.' And the broadcast networks are getting in on the game too--last week Jimmy Kimmel's ambitious live version of 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' ran on ABC.