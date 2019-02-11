How to build a better awards telecast

The Oscars have already been a hot mess this year. There was the Kevin Hart hosting debacle, then the will they or won't they let all five best song nominees perform debacle, and now the Academy has announced that four categories will receive awards off-air, during commercial breaks--all in the name of keeping the show under 3 hours. Shorter telecasts may mean more viewers on average, but what's the harm in going long for just this one night? Some of the longest telecasts in recent history haven't actually suffered that much in the ratings.