In a summer TV experiment, CBS brings 'The Good Fight' to broadcast

As TV-watching becomes more and more platform agnostic, expect to see more streaming-to-broadcast crossovers like the one CBS is doing with 'The Good Fight' this summer. Reruns of the topical CBS All Access drama will air on the CBS broadcast network in the coming months, though the episodes will be edited for length and content. It's a trend you're also likely to see with shows at WarnerMedia, Comcast and Disney, as each builds up its own streaming service, and will want a way to send broadcast viewers to streaming and vice versa.