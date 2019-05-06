New CBS News President announces changes in the anchor lineup

After the scandal-filled departures of Les Moonves, Charlie Rose and Jeff Fager, CBS is trying to start fresh. Long time CBS News producer Susan Zirinsky was named the new president of CBS News back in January--the first woman to hold that role. Now, she's shaking things up and putting two women front and center: Norah O'Donnell, who will be moving from the morning show to anchor 'CBS Evening News' and Gayle King, who will be a co-host of 'CBS This Morning.' 'CBS Evening News' will also be moving from New York to Washington DC, in an effort to get more top lawmakers on the air. While those may be smart moves, it'll likely take more than that to get CBS News back on the radar in any significant way. Right now, all the major network news shows are looking at a rapidly aging audience.