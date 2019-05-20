TV Reboots, once red hot, now cooling off

The reboot of 'Murphy Brown' was one and done on CBS, and while 'Will & Grace' isn't going away entirely, it's not on the schedule for this fall. 'Paradise Hotel' has been anything but a ratings paradise for Fox, and the much talked about 'NYPD Blue' reboot at ABC is yet to get a green light. A reboot of 'Mad About You' was pitched to all the major networks, but ended up at Spectrum. The recent cooling on reboots could just be part of the cyclical nature of television but it's also a reminder that it's not enough just to bring a show back, you have to have something interesting to do with it.