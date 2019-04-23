TV streaming prices creeping up? It's not your imagination.

We don't really consider ourselves numbers people, but we couldn't help but notice that some TV services got a price bump recently. Early subscribers to YouTube TV were paying $35 a month. Now that's gone up to $50. The service also added some more live channels, but subscribers don't get to pick and choose which channels they want, so even if you weren't interested in the new options, you still had to pay the increase. On the on demand streaming side, Netflix also recently went up a couple bucks a month. And while Disney+ is entering the market at a very low rate of $7 a month, once viewers are hooked, that price is likely to go up as well. So the days of being able to cobble together a premium TV package with a la carte options may soon start to carry a price tag not far off from old school cable packages.