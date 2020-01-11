"Best of the Best 2019": Hour 1

Best of the Best is an annual ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the full breadth of what’s possible in stories made from sound.



This hour of the program showcases two of the winning stories from the 19th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Host Gwen Macsai introduces the winners of the Best New Artist Award and the Best Documentary: Gold Award, plus a behind-the-scenes interview with producer Sayre Quevedo.

Stories featured in this hour:

Mardi Gras Is A State Of Mind, produced by Mara Lazer.

-Winner of the 2019 Best New Artist Award

-This is a story about the idea of shape shifting, with a friend, via testosterone. What does it mean to be a lesbian separatist who might actually be a man?