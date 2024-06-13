

KCRW is teaming up with The Music Center to bring you a night of warm, soulful sounds by Grammy-winning, multi-lingual Americana artist, Gaby Moreno. Opening up the night is KCRW DJ José Galván who will spin all the warm summer grooves to get us started on our sonic journey. Be immersed in a free multi-dimensional experience inspired by the world and ideas of BLKNWS In Residence hosted by The Music Center. This is KCRW's very first Summer Nights at The Music Center, so don't miss the opportunity to dance with us in the iconic DTLA location that's the epicenter of LA's cultural heartbeat. Bring your fam, friends, pets (on leash), picnics, blankets, chairs, and let's have fun under the stars!

SCHEDULE

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM KCRW DJ José Galván

9:00 PM – 10:15 PM Gaby Moreno

11:00 PM Event Ends

For more information on chair specifications, including a list of prohibited items and activities on The Music Center campus, click here.

ABOUT GABY MORENO

Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer. Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, Gaby has released nine albums, won a Grammy for her project X Mí (Vol. 1)., earned Grammy nominations for her albums Alegoría (Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, 2023) and Illusion (Best Latin Pop Album, 2017), and won two Latin Grammy Awards (Best New Artist, 2013 and Best Traditional Tropical Album, 2023). Moreno also co-wrote the Parks and Recreation theme song, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Moreno has shared the international stage with pop music luminaries such as Bono, Andrea Boccelli, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Punch Brothers, Hugh Laurie, Buena Vista Social Club, Calexico, David Gray, and many more. Additionally, she also sang the theme song and voiced Marlena in Disney’s children’s television series Elena of Avalor, she was featured on Guillermo Del Toro’s newest Netflix show ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ and she received a 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nomination for her song on the film ‘The Valet.’

Later in 2023, Gaby wrote and performed the lead song “El Saber” for the acclaimed film “Radical”, starring Eugenio Derbez. Additionally, she recently earned a 2023 Latin Grammy for her work as a producer on Omara Portuondo’s critically acclaimed album, VIDA. Moreno’s new album, Dusk, was released on February 16th via Cosmica Artists and features a striking rendition of “Luna de Xelajú” with Oscar Isaac paying homage to their shared Guatemalan roots.

ABOUT THE MUSIC CENTER

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. Celebrating its 60th year in 2024, the $70 million non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: TMC Arts and TMC Ops. TMC Arts, The Music Center’s programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center’s four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Gloria Molina Grand Park—a 12-acre adjacent green space—in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County.

TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as live and digital K–12 arts education programs, workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Gloria Molina Grand Park, which comprise $2 billion in county assets, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies—Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on social media @MusicCenterLA.