Earlier this summer, director Reginald Hudlin joined us to talk about his Clarence Avant documentary, ‘The Black Godfather’ on Netflix. Hudlin’s had such a long and eclectic career, we couldn’t fit the entire conversation in the show. So this week, some more career memories from Hudlin, including the days when was writing ‘Black Panther’ comics and running BET...at the same time. Hudlin also tells us about working with Quentin Tarantino and explains why he thinks the movie ‘Blade’ played a pivotal role in the history of Marvel movies. Plus, as Disney’s new ‘Lion King’ roars in a matter of days, cinematographer Caleb Deschanel explains how the virtual animals in the movie became more real to him than the flesh-and-blood ones he’s worked with on previous films.
Career memories from Reginald Hudlin; Caleb Deschanel on shooting ‘Lion King’
Hollywood news banter
WarnerMedia is set to debut its streaming service HBO Max next year filled with Warner Brothers content and taking one of Netflix’s crown jewels “Friends” with it.
Reginald Hudlin on writing ‘Black Panther’ comics and running BET...at the same time
Director Reginald Hudlin’s most recent project is the Netflix documentary ‘The Black Godfather,’ which tells the story of Clarence Avant--a behind-the-scenes force in music,...
Kim Masters
Kaitlin Parker