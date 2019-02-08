At first, activist filmmaker dream hampton had her doubts about making ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ for the often soapy Lifetime channel, but she was convinced by a promise that she could keep the focus on women who came forward with horrific tales of abuse at the hands of the R&B star. She tells us about interviewing those alleged victims with lawyers watching her every move, and about the risks and rewards of making the docuseries--which has broken ratings records for Lifetime and had swift career repercussions for Kelly.
Filmmaker dream hampton on making Lifetime's ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
Credits
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker