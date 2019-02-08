Filmmaker dream hampton on making Lifetime's ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

At first, activist filmmaker dream hampton had her doubts about making ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ for the often soapy Lifetime channel, but she was convinced by a promise that she could keep the focus on women who came forward with horrific tales of abuse at the hands of the R&B star. She tells us about interviewing those alleged victims with lawyers watching her every move, and about the risks and rewards of making the docuseries--which has broken ratings records for Lifetime and had swift career repercussions for Kelly.