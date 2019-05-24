Jemele Hill on leaving ESPN and beginning a new chapter in her career

Hosted by
Jemele Hill, host of the new Spotify podcast 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered'

Jemele Hill, host of the new Spotify podcast 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered' Photo courtesy of Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill was best known to sports fans as the co-anchor of SportsCenter on ESPN, where she had a good career until she drew the wrath of the White House by tweeting what she thought she was an obvious fact: that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.  The controversy that followed ultimately led to her departure from ESPN and the beginning of a whole new chapter in her life. Hill takes us on a little tour of the world she inhabited for most of her career and talks about leaving it behind. Now she writes for The Atlantic, she narrated a LeBron James documentary, she has a production company and she’s hosting a Spotify podcast: 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered.'

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker