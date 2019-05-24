Jemele Hill on leaving ESPN and beginning a new chapter in her career

Jemele Hill was best known to sports fans as the co-anchor of SportsCenter on ESPN, where she had a good career until she drew the wrath of the White House by tweeting what she thought she was an obvious fact: that Donald Trump is a white supremacist. The controversy that followed ultimately led to her departure from ESPN and the beginning of a whole new chapter in her life. Hill takes us on a little tour of the world she inhabited for most of her career and talks about leaving it behind. Now she writes for The Atlantic, she narrated a LeBron James documentary, she has a production company and she’s hosting a Spotify podcast: 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered.'