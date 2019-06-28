Pioneering sailor Tracy Edwards and director Alex Holmes on 'Maiden'

In 1989, a 26-year-old sailor named Tracy Edwards made history when she skippered the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, and she did it aboard a secondhand yacht named Maiden. Twenty-five years later, Edwards learned Maiden had been abandoned, and at about the same time, someone wanted to make a film about her. Edwards set about saving Maiden the boat, while documentary director Alex Holmes began making ‘Maiden’ the movie. Edwards and Holmes tell us about their parallel ventures and the globe-trotting quest to find the footage from Maiden’s original voyage around the world.