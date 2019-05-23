Director Edward Zwick thrives in the historical drama genre which such epic films as "Blood Diamond" and "Glory". Today on The Treatment, Zwick discusses his most recent politically charged project "Trial By Fire" about an incarcerated man gaining an unlikely journalist ally played by Laura Dern while also examining the industry of the death penalty in America, particularly in Texas.
Edward Zwick: "Trial By Fire’’
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producer:
Blake Veit