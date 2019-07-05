Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid: "Plus One’’

Finding love can be complicated, awkward and hilarious. Actors Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid come together for "Plus One", the story of two friends struggling to find the perfect romantic partner, not realizing the connection that exists between them. Today on The Treatment, Erskine and Quaid touch on their real life connection translating to their characters' on screen chemistry and Quaid's reaction to watching his mother Meg Ryan starring in "When Harry Met Sally" for the first time this year while prepping for his rom-com role.



