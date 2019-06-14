Seth Meyers: "Late Night with Seth Meyers’’

Comedian Seth Meyers first got a taste of the news world as the former SNL "Weekend Update" anchor. He now gets to share his take on the world's happenings on the daily with "Late Night with Seth Meyers". Today on The Treatment, Meyers discusses the time it took to gain his footing and ease into the face of his own late night show as well as the sage storytelling advice his father gave him early in life paving his comic path.