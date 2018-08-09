KCRW is taking Left, Right, and Center on the road - just in time for the 2018 midterm elections that will decide which party controls Congress. Join center, Josh Barro, and a host of luminaries from across the political spectrum an examination of the issues confounding our country. Imagine the most intensive, in-depth political analysis you've ever seen, only fun! LRC Live - because you have decisions to make.

“I love to hear arguments that challenge my beliefs and opinions”

by Tolan_Chef

About Left, Right & Center Left, Right, and Center is a weekly political showdown that invites the most intelligent thinkers to talk through the important issues stymying our government. It's a clash of ideas, not a clash of personalities: you'll be surprised at how often different sides agree! The show delves in policy and pop culture, always with an eye to elevating the conversation. In addition to over 1 million listeners online, LRC airs at 3pm and 7pm Fridays on KCRW 89.9FM in Los Angeles, at 7pm Fridays on KALW 91.7FM in San Francisco, and 6AM and 6PM Saturdays on WNYC AM820 in New York. The show is available at KCRW.com, KCRW's smartphone app, or wherever you listen to podcasts. LRC is your civilized yet provocative antidote to the opinion bubbles dominating today's political debate.

