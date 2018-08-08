Summer Nights KCRW HQ FAQ

What does the evening feature?

Bring your friends and join us for three fantastic evenings of music under the stars. We will have food trucks on-site, a record swap meet, full cash bar and much more!

The doors will open at 7pm and the event will end at 11pm.

Please note:

This event is standing room only.

Alcohol, chairs, ice chests, umbrellas or blankets are not allowed.

Service dogs allowed only with current rabies certificate.

Please read Rules and Policies below for a complete list of prohibited items.

Who is performing and at what time?

7:00pm KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad 8:30pm The Midnight Hour Featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest) and composer Adrian Younge 9:30pm KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe

7:00pm KCRW DJ Liza Richardson 8:30pm Jim James (solo-acoustic performance) 9:15pm KCRW DJ Chris Douridas

7:00pm KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox 8:30pm Henry Rollins (DJ set) 10:00pm KCRW DJ Eric J. Lawrence

Instructions on first-come, first-served.

Entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis and there will be no in and out privileges. Doors open at 7pm.

How will I know if the event is at capacity?

Be sure to listen to KCRW 89.9 and check out our socials for capacity updates. (Hot tip: if you say you are going on KCRW’s Facebook events page you will automatically be sent real-time alerts.)

Will there be food and drink available for purchase?

No ice chests, chairs, alcohol, umbrellas or blankets.

No glass containers

Plastic and cans ONLY

There will be food available for purchase from 4 food trucks and 2 full cash bars for those 21 and over. You are also welcome to bring your own food but please note:

This will help facilitate a faster security check-in.

Lost and found?

If you notice you have lost something during the event, please make your way to KCRW’s Street Team table, located to the right of KCRW’s new building.

After the event, email events@kcrw.org with a description of the item.

Rules and policies?

Please note:

Line-up is subject to change.

All attendees and their bags, purses and other items will be subject to a security check, before entering the event. Please travel light for faster check-in.

Prohibited Items:

Alcohol

Ice chests

Blankets

Chairs of any kind

Pets (except service animals with a current rabies certification)

Medical or recreational use marijuana

Glass containers

Video recording equipment

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, large zoom lenses, and/or commercial-use camera assemblies)

Drones

Audio recording equipment

Entry Conditions for Guests

