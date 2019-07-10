Pan Caliente: LAMC 2019 Preview

The Latin Alternative Music Conference is back this week and celebrating its 20th anniversary! As tradition, they will present a myriad of events at SummerStage in Central Park, along with shows as part of Celebrate Brooklyn.

Highlights this year are sure to include performances from Ximena Sariñana, iLe, Diamante Eléctrico, Amanditita, Juan Ingaramo, Aterciopelados, Gaby Moreno, Enjamre, ChocQuibTown, and Vicente Garcia.

LAMC is a four-day extravaganza of musical showcases from rising stars from all over the Spanish speaking world. Once again, Raul Campos will be the Master of Ceremonies for a majority of the panels, shows, and showcases. No doubt he will have great musical recommendations and behind the scenes looks for you, so check him out on Twitter or Instagram and tune-in to his shows next week.