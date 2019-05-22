Pan Caliente playlist updates feat. Divino Niño, Ximena Sariñana and more

Given that we fire up Pan Caliente once a week, it should be no surprise that we listen to a lot more tracks than we can actually feature on a weekly basis. So, a couple years ago we created a living playlist that expands and changes with the tunes we are currently into. If you haven’t done so, go check it out on Spotify. It’s ñ-licious.





Divino Niño (from Colombia), is our latest obsession that we feature. They’ve got an album due out in July, and if it’s anything as catchy as this single, you’ll definitely be hearing more about them on Pan Caliente!

There's also new tracks from Ximena Sariñana, Anchor the Mammoth, El Mañana, and Alih Jey whose album will be released May 24th.