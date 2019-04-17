Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Locos Por Juana - 'Don't Tell Me No' (feat. Freddie McGregor)

Summer is almost upon us, y’all! Which means the prospect of beaches, warm nights, and summer loves.

Enter Locos Por Juana, who are preparing their upcoming reggae release (Crazy For Jane) with your summer soundtrack in mind. Especially standout track "Don't Tell Me No," the studio collaboration feat. one of Jamaica’s musical icons Freddie McGregor.

The end product is a 'lover’s rock', bilingual jam that combines McGregor’s vocals on some sweet verses, with LPJ’s reggae groove. It’s an organic collab that seems like a no brainer for the artists.

Try and not bob to this.