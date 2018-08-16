Photo credit: Austin Mini
Aretha Franklin Tribute Show
As we all know the Queen of Soul has returned to just that, her soul - I was empowered during my radio show last night to play a full 2 hours of her music with a bunch of fellow DJs, musicians and singers include guest selections of their favorite Aretha tunes.
I had a bunch of fellow DJs, musicians and singers include guest selections of their favorite Aretha tunes, including Cut Chemist, Mathieu Schreyer, Rich Medina, Jimetta Rose, “Music Man” Miles Tackett (Breakestra / Funky Sole), Michael Barnes, Novena Carmel (Sly Stone’s daughter), Daniel T (Cosmic Kids) and more.
