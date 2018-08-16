ON AIR
Aretha Franklin Tribute Show

As we all know the Queen of Soul has returned to just that, her soul - I was empowered during my radio show last night to play a full 2 hours of her music with a bunch of fellow DJs, musicians and singers include guest selections of their favorite Aretha tunes.

Aug 16, 2018

As we all know the Queen of Soul has returned to just that, her soul - but I was honored and empowered during my radio show last night to play a full 2 hours of her music not as a “dedication” but a “livication” to her life WHILE she was still here with us to feel our loving prayers and energy thinking of, smiling about, dancing to, and singing along with her.


I had a bunch of fellow DJs, musicians and singers include guest selections of their favorite Aretha tunes, including Cut Chemist, Mathieu Schreyer, Rich Medina, Jimetta Rose, “Music Man” Miles Tackett (Breakestra / Funky Sole), Michael Barnes, Novena Carmel (Sly Stone’s daughter), Daniel T (Cosmic Kids) and more.

Photo credit: Austin Mini
Jeremy Sole

