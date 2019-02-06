Enzo Siragusa Mix

It’s been eight years since DJ/producer Enzo Siragusa founded Fuse, a underground London-based event series and record label that has carved out a spot in the worldwide techno and house movement. Enzo’s love for electronic music began more than twenty-years ago, when Enzo began DJing for the first time. What followed was years of dedication to the global dance music scene, laying a strong foundation for the status he enjoys today with FUSE.



Today, FUSE brand is grouped among the best parties in London, celebrating their tenth anniversary this year. Lucky for us across the pond, FUSE are taking the fun on the road and coming to the US for debut club showcases in hotspots like Miami, New York, Chicago and right here in LA.

We are thrilled to welcome Enzo to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis. Don’t miss his debut FUSE event debut in the heart of downtown L.A. on Saturday, February 16th at 1720, featuring Archie Hamilton, Seb Zito and Enzo himself on the decks.

For tickets and more information, click here.