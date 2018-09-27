DeVotchKa has a distinct cinematic, sweeping indie rock sound and the Denver band is back with their first new album in 7 years. There is no one who sounds like them and we’re happy to have them back in our studio.
Jason Bentley
Rachel Reynolds
