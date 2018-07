The Dirty Projectors, fronted by David Longstreth, have been a hugely influential band since their formation in 2002. Their distinct sound is beautifully off kilter and their latest effort Lamp Lit Prose is positively bright and bouncy. We have a live preview the day before its release.



The Dirty Projectors with Jason Bentley at KCRW

Images of the Dirty Projectors by Jessica Hanley.