ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Jim James

My Morning Jacket frontman and guitar hero Jim James released his fuzz-drenched new solo album Uniform Distortion to rave reviews and brings a full band to our studio.

COMING SOON

Jul 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

My Morning Jacket frontman and guitar hero Jim James released his fuzz-drenched new solo album Uniform Distortion to rave reviews and brings a full band to our studio.

Uniform Distortion

Jim James

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Farewell to LAMC 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Farewell to LAMC 2018 Our week in Nueva York has come to a close and Raul Campos, Ariana Morgenstern and myself are now back on the Best Coast, debriefing and gathering our thoughts about… Read More

Jul 18, 2018

Jóhann Jóhannsson – “Children of the New Dawn”
KCRW Music Blog

Jóhann Jóhannsson – “Children of the New Dawn” With the passing of certain artists, the loss hits immediately and keenly, given their monolithic stature. In other cases, their death may receive less fanfare, but their absence will be… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

A Study in Contrasts: Elvin Jones & Jimmy Garrison’s “Illumination!”
KCRW Music Blog

A Study in Contrasts: Elvin Jones & Jimmy Garrison’s “Illumination!” I’ve recently spent a bit of time listening again to the 1963 album Illumination!, by the Elvin Jones/Jimmy Garrison Sextet. I find it an interesting study of contrasts and a… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed